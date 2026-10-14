TN 10th, 11th, and 12th Timetable 2027: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is set to release the 2027 public examination timetable for Classes 10 and 12, along with the Class 11 arrear examinations, on Wednesday, October 14.

The dates will be announced today by School Education Minister A. Rajmohan at 12:30 pm in Chennai, according to the official announcement.

After it is released, students can view the official schedule at dge.tn.gov.in, the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations. Exam dates for each class will be included in the timetable PDF.

How to download the TN 10th, 11th, and 12th Timetable 2027?

1. Go to the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Find the public examination timetable link on the homepage. 3. Choose the relevant link for Class 10, Class 11 arrear or Class 12 examinations. 4. The timetable PDF will be displayed on the screen. ALSO READ: JKBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 for Winter Zone out on official portal 5. Download the PDF and save it for later reference. About the Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2027 The official statistics made public by the state authorities will verify the number of students taking the 2027 exams. In contrast, around 17.61 lakh students registered to take the public exams for Classes 10, 11, and 12 in Tamil Nadu during the 2026 exam cycle.

ALSO READ: DSSSB Primary Teacher result 2026: All about marks, cut-offs and vacancies This comprised around 25,051 individuals registered for the Class 11 exams, 8.27 lakh Class 12 students, and 9.09 lakh Class 10 students. Both public and private candidates are included in the numbers. More about the Tamil Nadu Board Exam Dates 2027 The public exams for Tamil Nadu Class 12 took place from March 2 to March 26, 2026. The Class 10 SSLC exams were held from March 11 to April 6, 2026, while the Class 11 exams were planned from March 2 to March 27, 2026. DGE Tamil Nadu official website: https://dge.tn.gov.in For students getting ready for the upcoming exam cycle, the 2027 schedule will include the new subject-wise dates. Students should carefully review the dates and take note of each subject's exam schedule. Additionally, they should continue to monitor any updates or modifications on the official website.