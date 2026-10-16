Tamil Nadu to Assam: 5 states on govt radar for new university townships

“In the consultation held with states, the Centre sought feedback from us. The guidelines will be finalised and informed to us by the central government. After that, we have to come up with a proposal. We have requested guidelines from the Centre on the proposed governance structure for these townships, division in finances between the state, Centre and investor, and land requirements. The central government representatives also took stock of the expectations from state governments,” said an official from the Andhra Pradesh higher education department.