Tamil Nadu to Assam: 5 states on govt radar for new university townships
TN, Assam, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will submit proposals once guidelines on the framework are issuedAuhona Mukherjee New Delhi
TN, Assam, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will submit proposals once guidelines on the framework are issuedAuhona Mukherjee New Delhi
The road map
- The ministry convened an online consultation with the state governments in June
- Potential sites include Coimbatore, Jagiroad, Dholera and Amaravati
- Odisha is considering Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Koraput
- States will participate in the intiative through a challenge-based process
- Central guidelines on governance, financing and land requirements are awaited by states
- The integrated academic zones will house universities, research institutions, skill centres and residential facilities near major industrial, logistics corridors
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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 11:29 PM IST