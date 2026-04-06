The Telangana Inter Results 2026 for 1st and 2nd year are expected to be released by April 12, 2026, with the board set to announce the official date soon. Students can check their results online using their roll number. The results will be released for both general and vocational streams.
The first-year exams were held from February 25 to March 17, 2026, while second-year exams took place from February 26 to March 18, 2026. The evaluation process is now complete. A total of 9,97,075 candidates appeared for the exams, including 4,89,126 first-year and 5,07,949 second-year students.
How to check TS Inter Result 2026?
Visit the Board’s website at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in
Press the ‘TS inter results 2026 link’
Fill in the required details
Inter result 2026 TS displays on the screen
Download and save it.
TS Inter result 2026 date: How to check the result via SMS?
TS 1st and 2nd Inter Result 2026: Details mentioned on scorecard
Candidate Name
Roll Number
Name of Exam
Stream
Class
Subjects
Marks Scored
Total Marks
Qualifying Status.
More about the TS 1st and 2nd Inter Result 2026
The TS Inter Results 2026 for 1st and 2nd year are expected on April 8, 10, or 12, though official confirmation is still awaited. To pass, students must secure at least 35 per cent in each subject. The evaluation of answer scripts began on March 4, 2026, and is now complete, with result preparation underway.