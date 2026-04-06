The Telangana Inter Results 2026 for 1st and 2nd year are expected to be released by April 12, 2026, with the board set to announce the official date soon. Students can check their results online using their roll number. The results will be released for both general and vocational streams.

The first-year exams were held from February 25 to March 17, 2026, while second-year exams took place from February 26 to March 18, 2026. The evaluation process is now complete. A total of 9,97,075 candidates appeared for the exams, including 4,89,126 first-year and 5,07,949 second-year students.

How to check TS Inter Result 2026?

Visit the Board’s website at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

Press the ‘TS inter results 2026 link’

Fill in the required details

Inter result 2026 TS displays on the screen

Download and save it.

TS Inter result 2026 date: How to check the result via SMS?

General 2nd year: Type TSGEN2 to 56263

Vocational 2nd year: Type TSVOC2 to 56263

General 1st year: Type TSGEN1 to 56263

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How to download TS 1st and 2nd Year 2026 Marksheet?

Open your browser and navigate to the official website of the Telangana Board (TGBIE)

On the homepage, find the active link titled "TGBIE Results 2026" and press on it.

Choose your relevant exam year, class (1st or 2nd year), stream (General or Vocational), and category from the drop-down menus. Then, carefully input your exact Hall Ticket Number.

Click the submit button, and your detailed TS Inter Results 2026 will be showcased on the screen.

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TS 1st and 2nd Inter Result 2026: Details mentioned on scorecard

Candidate Name

Roll Number

Name of Exam

Stream

Class

Subjects

Marks Scored

Total Marks

Qualifying Status.

More about the TS 1st and 2nd Inter Result 2026

The TS Inter Results 2026 for 1st and 2nd year are expected on April 8, 10, or 12, though official confirmation is still awaited. To pass, students must secure at least 35 per cent in each subject. The evaluation of answer scripts began on March 4, 2026, and is now complete, with result preparation underway.