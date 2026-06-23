UGC NET 2026 re-exam for students affected by glitch at Jalandhar centre

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a re-examination for candidates affected by technical issues during the UGC NET June 2026 examination, held on June 22, 2026, at the CT Group of Institutions Examination Centre in Jalandhar.

Due to technological issues during Shift 1 on June 22, 2026, the re-exam has only been issued for the CT Group of Institutions Examination Centre in Jalandhar.

The retest is only available to candidates who were physically present at this particular Jalandhar centre and were unable to attempt or finish their Shift 1 exam. Before the exam date, the NTA will provide updated admit cards exclusively for the impacted applicants.

The standard UGC-NET June 2026 exams are being held nationwide from June 22 to June 30, 2026. Official public updates are available immediately on the UGC-NET Portal or the NTA Official Website.