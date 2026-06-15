UGC NET admit card 2026 likely today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET June 2026 admit card today, June 15, on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets using their application number and date of birth.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be held from June 22 to June 30 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across centres nationwide.

Once released, candidates can download the admit card from the official portal. The hall ticket will contain important details such as the exam date, shift timing, exam centre and candidate information.

How to download the UGC NET 2026 June Admit Card? · Visit at ugcnet.nta.nic.in · Click on the UGC NET June 2026 admit card download link · Log in using the 'Application Number', 'Date of Birth', and 'Security Pin' · Download the UGC NET Admit Card 2026 ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 to be out soon on official website · Take the printout for later use. UGC NET 2026 admit card: Candidate details on the hall tickets · Name