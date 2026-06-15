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UGC NET admit card 2026 likely today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; how to download

The NTA will soon release the UGC NET June 2026 admit card on its official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam will be conducted from June 22 to June 30, 2026

UGC NET Admit Card 2026
UGC NET Admit Card 2026 date time
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 1:58 PM IST
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET June 2026 admit card today, June 15, on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets using their application number and date of birth.
 
The UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be held from June 22 to June 30 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across centres nationwide.
 
Once released, candidates can download the admit card from the official portal. The hall ticket will contain important details such as the exam date, shift timing, exam centre and candidate information.

How to download the UGC NET 2026 June Admit Card?

·        Visit at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
 
·        Click on the UGC NET June 2026 admit card download link
 
·        Log in using the 'Application Number', 'Date of Birth', and 'Security Pin'
 
·        Download the UGC NET Admit Card 2026
 
·        Take the printout for later use. 

UGC NET 2026 admit card: Candidate details on the hall tickets

·        Name
 
·        Roll number
 
·        Application number
 
·        Category
 
·        Date of birth
 
·        Photo
 
·        Signature
 
·        Father's name
 
·        Gender
 
·        Whether a person with a disability (PwD). 

About the UGC NET June 2026 exam

The UGC NET June 2026 exam will be administered in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format at several exam centres across the nation from June 22 to June 30, 2026. There will be two shifts for the exam: one from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.  The exams will be divided into two sections with multiple-choice, objective-style questions in each. The papers will not be separated. There will be 50 questions for 100 marks on Paper I and 100 questions worth 200 marks on Paper II. Except for language papers, the question paper will only be available in Hindi and English.
   
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Topics :UGCAdmit CardUGC NET

First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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