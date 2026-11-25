The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 city intimation slip today, November 25, 2026.
Candidates who applied for the exams can view their allotted exam city on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once the link becomes active. NTA declared the release date of the city slip through its official X account on November 23, 2026.
The UGC NET December 2026 examination will be held from December 14 to 18 and on December 21, 2026.
UGC NET December 2026: How to download city intimation slip?
Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Search for the 'Candidate Activity' section on the homepage.
Click on the UGC NET December 2026 city intimation slip link.
Fill in your application number and password.
Submit the login details.
The city intimation slip will appear on the screen.