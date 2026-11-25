The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test ( UGC NET ) December 2026 city intimation slip today, November 25, 2026.

Candidates who applied for the exams can view their allotted exam city on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once the link becomes active. NTA declared the release date of the city slip through its official X account on November 23, 2026.

The UGC NET December 2026 examination will be held from December 14 to 18 and on December 21, 2026.

UGC NET December 2026: How to download city intimation slip?

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Search for the 'Candidate Activity' section on the homepage.

Click on the UGC NET December 2026 city intimation slip link.

Fill in your application number and password.

Submit the login details.

The city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Download the document and save it for later use.

UGC NET December 2026 marking scheme 1. Candidates must select one option as the right answer. 2. Each question carries two marks. 3. Candidates will be awarded two marks for each correct response. 4. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. ALSO READ: NTA UGC NET December 2026 schedule out, check subject-wise exam dates 5. Questions answered or attempted will be evaluated irrespective of whether they are observed for review. Questions that are unanswered or unattempted will not be evaluated. About UGC NET exams NTA holds the UGC NET twice a year to determine candidates' eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions and PhD admissions.