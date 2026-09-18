UGC-NET re-exam results for English, Commerce, Sociology announced

The National Testing Agency on Friday declared results for re-examination of UGC-NET papers for English, commerce and sociology.

The NTA had last month announced the retest for the three papers of the UGC-NET June 2026 examination following complaints about several errors in these papers.

"UGC NET June 2026 Examination Results Declared for English, Commerce, and Sociology. Candidates can view and download their score cards through the official website," the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in a post on X.

The English paper was held on September 9 from 9 am to noon in first shift, while the commerce paper was conducted the same day from 3 pm to 6 pm in second shift.