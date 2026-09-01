Unacademy completes deal with Screwvala's upGrad at $200 mn valuation

Unacademy Group has completed its acquisition by Ronnie Screwvala-led upskilling firm upGrad in an all-stock transaction that values the education company at just over $200 million. This marks a 94 per cent decline for Unacademy from its peak valuation of around $3.4 billion in 2021.

The deal, first outlined in a term sheet signed in March 2026 and approved by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in July, closed on Tuesday. SoftBank-backed Unacademy shareholders will receive shares in upGrad as consideration for the transaction.

The transaction covers the entire Unacademy Group and all of its operating entities. It brings together upGrad’s higher education, study-abroad, careers and enterprise upskilling businesses with Unacademy’s portfolio spanning competitive exam preparation, creator monetisation and language learning.

Gaurav Munjal continues as CEO of Unacademy and will lead the Unacademy Group of businesses within upGrad. At the time of closing, the Unacademy Group said it had a topline of approximately Rs 400 crore, with most business lines profitable or approaching profitability, and approximately Rs 900 crore in cash on its balance sheet. “We built products that became the template for the Indian education sector. We had Rs 900 crore in the bank and every option to keep going alone. We chose this instead, because building it with Ronnie, together with upGrad, is the more ambitious path, not the safer one,” said Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Unacademy Group.

Across its platforms, the group said it has built one of the largest learning audiences in India and, more recently, outside it. Videos from educators on Unacademy’s free platform have crossed 10 billion views on YouTube. It said Airlearn, launched two years ago, has become one of the three most downloaded language-learning apps in the world, with 10 million learners across more than 150 countries. “With upGrad and Unacademy coming together, we will now reach learners at every stage, from their first competitive exam to the last skill they pick up at work. This isn't just a bigger company; it's a bigger responsibility, and a much bigger chance to change outcomes. That's what I'm really excited about,” said Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder and chairperson, upGrad.