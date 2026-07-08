University of Hyderabad admissions opened for 470 seats across 17 courses

The admission process for Hyderabad University's undergraduate and post-graduate programs for 2026–2027 has begun. The online application window, which opened on July 7, will close on July 21. Candidates must apply on the official website at acad.uohyd.ac.in or uohyd.ac.in using their CUET UG 2026 results.

With a total intake of 470 seats, the central university offers admission to 17 undergraduate and integrated postgraduate programs. On August 17, 2026, the university will release the admission schedule, with counselling and document verification to take place before classes begin.

How to apply for Hyderabad University's UG and PG programs 2026–2027?

· Go to the official University of Hyderabad Academic website at acad.uohyd.ac.in or uohyd.ac.in.

· Press on the UG/Integrated PG Admissions link to be routed to the UoH Samarth Admission Portal. · Click on "New Registration". · Fill in your active personal email ID, mobile number, and your name as it appears on your Class X board marksheet. · Make a password to generate your login credentials. · Log in using your registered email and password. · Give your personal details and academic history, and fill in your valid CUET (UG) 2026 exam details.

· Select your preferred 4-year BS or 5-year Integrated M.Sc / M.A. courses. · Upload the scanned images of your photograph, signature, and relevant certificates. · Make the payment of the fees · Once payment is done, an official form number (e.g., UOHUG99999999) will be generated. ALSO READ: IIM Bangalore to set up first overseas campus in Indonesia: PM Modi · Print and save the application form for later use. About the Hyderabad University 2026-27 programs The Government of India's reservation policy, which includes provisions for the SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PwD, and Defence Personnel (DP) categories, shall govern admissions.

ALSO READ: Navodaya Admission 2027: JNVST Class 6 registration begins, apply by Jul 31 There are 6 five-year Integrated M.Sc. programs in Mathematical Sciences, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Applied Geology, and Psychology; 10 five-year Integrated MA programs in Philosophy, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Language Sciences, Economics, History, Political Science, Sociology, and Anthropology; and a four-year BS (Honors/Research) program in Chemistry. What after the Hyderabad University registration for UG, 5-year Integrated PG Courses? The admission process moves into the evaluation and counselling stages once you finish the online registration for the University of Hyderabad's (UoH) undergraduate (UG) and five-year integrated postgraduate courses. The next steps for the 2026–2027 academic year include: