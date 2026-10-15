University of Liverpool targets 10,000 students at Bengaluru campus by 2036

The University of Liverpool aims to expand its Bengaluru campus in Whitefield to 10,000 students over the next 10 years from nearly 300 in its first academic year, Vice-Chancellor Tim Jones said.

The university plans to add two to three programmes annually, with psychology among the courses under consideration, Jones said in an interview with Business Standard.

The campus had its official opening on Thursday with six undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in computer science, software development, accounting and finance, business management, biomedical sciences and games design.

Biomedical sciences has emerged as the most popular programme in the first cohort, reflecting Bengaluru’s life sciences ecosystem, Jones said.

“Our aim is to have 10,000 students in 10 years. So we start with 300, and that's the growth trajectory,” Jones said. “We've got a pipeline we're developing. So each year we will add two or three new courses. Psychology, for example, is an area we think will be very interesting, but we haven't yet made a final decision. But we'll add more each year so that we can grow the scale and the breadth of the campus,” Jones added. Jones cited the university’s experience in China as a precedent for its Bengaluru expansion. Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, established in 2006 as a partnership with China’s Xi’an Jiaotong University, began with 164 students and has since grown to more than 26,000, Jones said, adding that the Bengaluru campus would need to build scale over the next three to four years.

About half of the first cohort is from Karnataka, while the campus has attracted students from 21 Indian states and nearly 12 international students from around 11 countries, Jones added. The university has signed agreements with companies to support internships, placements and industry exposure, Jones said, adding that industry professionals would also be invited to teach students. Jones said the university chose Bengaluru because of its technology and life sciences ecosystem and its existing research relationships with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. The university also plans to develop further research links with Indian institutions and companies, he said.

The university was embedding AI literacy across its programmes rather than limiting it to technology-related courses, Jones noted. “We're embedding that across all our programs in Liverpool. In fact, we've just done a big curriculum review of the whole university, and of course that will flow through into the programs we've got in India as well,” he said. Students needed to understand the technology’s limitations, ethical implications and appropriate use, he said, adding that universities should remain cautious about adopting new tools without assessing their suitability. “Well, I think we're all looking at that balance very carefully at the moment. So every student has to be AI literate. They have to be exposed to AI, they have to use it, but they have to use it with guardrails. They have to understand its limitations and the opportunities. They have to understand the ethical issues around it, what to do with things that it produces, and not just take it for granted,” Jones said.