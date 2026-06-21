Melbourne seeks deeper India engagement despite Australia visa tightening

The University of Melbourne is looking to deepen its engagement with India through student recruitment, dual-degree programmes, research collaborations and industry partnerships, even as Australia tightens its international student visa regime.

Michael Wesley, deputy vice-chancellor for global, culture and engagement at the University of Melbourne, tells Business Standard that the institution has opposed the recent increase in Australia’s student visa fees and is adapting to stricter scrutiny of international applicants amid a broader government crackdown on visa fraud. “One was an increased visa fee, which we think is very regrettable. We’ve lobbied hard with the Australian government to not do that, but so far unsuccessfully.”

Australia has tightened oversight of international education in recent years as policymakers seek to curb migration and tackle misuse of the student visa system. Wesley says universities are also playing a larger role in ensuring that only genuine students enter the admissions pipeline. “The second issue is that the government has cracked down on visa fraud — people who are not genuine students applying for student visas. We’ve done a lot more screening for people who apply to come to the University of Melbourne to make sure we weed out visa fraud before it reaches the stage where the government has to make a decision,” he says.

Despite the changes, Wesley says the university has not seen a decline in demand from India, one of Australia’s largest source countries for international students. “We haven’t really seen much of a weakening in terms of the demand of Indian students to come to the University of Melbourne. It would be nice to see a big growth in that, but we haven’t seen any drop-off as yet.” His comments come at a time when Indian students are weighing the costs and benefits of overseas education more carefully, amid tighter immigration policies in major study destinations and concerns over post-study employment prospects.

Wesley says universities need to respond by strengthening industry linkages and expanding opportunities for work-integrated learning. “We’re doing a lot of work around work-integrated learning, providing students with every opportunity to take at least part of their education as a practical work-based experience,” he says. Closer engagement with employers, he adds, helps students build skills while enabling companies to identify talent early. Beyond student mobility, the University of Melbourne is seeking what Wesley describes as “comprehensive engagement” with India. The university already has partnerships with institutions including the Indian Institutes of Technology, the Indian Institute of Science, Ashoka University and OP Jindal Global University, and is looking to expand collaboration across research, commercialisation and joint academic programmes.