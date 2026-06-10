University of Warwick rules out India campus for now, backs partnerships

The decision sets Warwick apart from a growing number of foreign universities exploring branch campuses and other forms of transnational education in India following reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP). The policy has drawn in a number of overseas institutions into the country. Australia's Deakin University and University of Wollongong are already operating from GIFT City, while the UK's University of Southampton is launching a campus in Gurugram. Several other universities, including the University of Liverpool, University of York, University of Bristol and University of New South Wales, have also secured approvals to set up campuses in India.