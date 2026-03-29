Australia's Wollongong University eyes AI expansion at GIFT City campus

Australia’s University of Wollongong plans to add programmes in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital transformation, supply chain management and global capability centres at its campus in GIFT City over the next five years, according to Kath McCollim, executive director of business development, University of Wollongong Global Enterprises.

This comes as the Indian government has begun integrating artificial intelligence into school education under reforms linked to the National Education Policy 2020. Under the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, artificial intelligence and computational thinking (AI & CT) are set to be introduced in the curriculum from Class 3 onwards starting in the 2026–27 academic session.

The Australia-based public research university, headquartered in Wollongong, runs a campus in Gandhinagar’s GIFT City, offering postgraduate programmes in areas such as finance and financial technology, with other international campuses including Dubai and Kuala Lumpur. “Over the next five years, we see the GIFT City campus evolving in a phased manner aligned with the changing needs of corporate sectors in India. We plan to progressively expand programmes into areas aligned with industry demand, particularly in business, finance and emerging sectors such as global capability centres, artificial intelligence and machine learning, digital transformation, supply chain management, global accounting practices and cybersecurity,” said McCollim, who also serves as the executive director for University of Wollongong, India.

India has been gradually opening its higher education system to foreign institutions following the policy push under the National Education Policy 2020. The establishment of foreign university campuses in India is still at an early stage, with a limited number of institutions setting up operations under regulatory frameworks in specialised zones such as GIFT City. McCollim said the university is also seeking to address gaps between academic training and industry requirements. “While India has made significant progress in building a large and diverse skilling ecosystem, a key gap remains in the translation of theoretical knowledge into industry-ready capabilities,” she said.

Employers increasingly seek graduates with applied capabilities such as problem-solving, critical thinking and digital fluency, as well as soft skills including communication and adaptability, she said, citing findings from the Future of Jobs Report 2025 by the World Economic Forum. She added that universities can help address this gap by integrating work-based learning, industry partnerships and project-based assessments into academic programmes. The university remains open to exploring additional campuses or partnerships in India in the future, although its immediate focus is on strengthening operations at its existing campus in GIFT City, said McCollim. Internationalisation is another area of focus. While India sends large numbers of students overseas for higher education each year, the country also hosts students from neighbouring regions as well as parts of Africa and the Middle East. McCollim said international branch campuses could gradually attract students from these regions to study in India as the model develops, but this will be a gradual process.