UP Board Exam 2027: Correction window to remain open until November 12

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has opened the window to amend the educational information for students taking the 2027 High School and Intermediate exams.

The announcement states that the link will be accessible on the official website, upmps.edu.in, from today, November 2, 2026, until midnight on November 12, 2026.

The notification further specifies that beyond the deadline, there will be no more opportunities to make modifications to the details.

UP Board 2027: How to make corrections in student details?

· Visit the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in.

· Open the link for UP Board examination 2027 student detail corrections.

· Log in using the school's authorised credentials. · Enter the student details and verification checklist. · Find the incorrect particulars in the registered records. · Make the necessary corrections in the relevant fields. · Verify the updated information carefully. · Submit the corrected details before the November 12 deadline. UP Board Exam 2027: Which details can be corrected? · Student's name and spelling errors. · Father's and mother's names. · Gender. · Caste category. · Subject and stream details.

· Medium of examination (Hindi or English). · Student photograph. · Incorrect High School roll number recorded during Class 11 registration. About the UP Board Exam 2027 Correction window All educational details, including subject/stream, student's name, spelling mistakes in mother's or father's name, gender, caste, medium (Hindi or English), photograph, and the incorrect high school roll number entered in the Class-11 registration, must be corrected before the deadline. The notification also stipulates that the principal must submit all necessary paperwork to the District Inspector of Schools' office by November 16, 2026, regarding the correction of students' dates of birth through offline mode, complete name changes for students, mothers, and fathers, and the deletion or restoration of student details in accordance with the rules.