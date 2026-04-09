Details mentioned in UP Board Result 2026 scorecard
Candidate name
Father name
Mother name
Roll number
School code
Subject-wise marks
Regular/ private student
Certificate number
Total score
Qualifying status
Name of subjects
Grade.
What to do after the UPMSP board exam result 2026?
1. Immediate Administrative Steps
Download & Print Provisional Marksheet
Verify Your Details
Collect Original Documents.
2. Options if Unsatisfied with Results
Apply for Scrutiny/Re-evaluation may happen in May 2026
Compartment Exams could be held in July 2026, with registration starting in June.
3. Planning Future Education
After Class 10, students must choose one of three streams for Class 11—Science, Commerce, or Arts—based on their interests and career goals. Some also opt for diploma or vocational courses in fields like graphic design or information technology.
After Class 12, students can pursue degree programmes such as B.Tech, MBBS, B.Com, or BA, or prepare for competitive entrance exams like JEE, NEET, or CUET.
As per the official release, a total of 53,37,778 candidates are enrolled this year, including 27,61,696 high school students and 25,76,082 intermediate students. The state has set up 8,033 exam centres, including 596 government, 3,453 aided, and 3,984 self-financed schools.
Of these, 18 districts have been marked sensitive, with 222 centres classified as highly sensitive and 683 as sensitive. The state has deployed 8,033 centre administrators, external administrators, and static magistrates, along with 1,210 sector and 427 zonal magistrates. Additionally, 69 divisional and 440 district-level mobile squads have been formed. ALSO READ: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 out Today at 3 PM: How to check KSEAB scores