UP Board Result 2026 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon declare the 2026 intermediate exam results, though the official date has not yet been announced.

The UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results are expected after April 15, 2026, and will be available online at upmsp.edu.in. Students can also access their provisional marksheets at upresults.nic.in.

The Class 10 and 12 theory exams were held from February 18 to March 12, 2026, in two shifts: 8:30 am to 11:45 am and 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.

How to check results via SMS, official website, Digilocker?

Visit the official website at https://upmsp.edu.in/ImportantInformationandDownloads.html.

Find the result section. Click on the result section, and you will be routed to a new webpage. Press on the link for U.P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination or U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination A new page will open Fill in your UP Board roll number Your UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 will be showcased on the screen. ALSO READ: KVS Balvatika Lottery result 2026 out at kvsangathan.nic.in, know more Download and take a printout for future use. Details mentioned in UP Board Result 2026 scorecard Candidate name Father name

Mother name Roll number School code Subject-wise marks Regular/ private student Certificate number Total score Qualifying status Name of subjects Grade. What to do after the UPMSP board exam result 2026? 1. Immediate Administrative Steps Download & Print Provisional Marksheet Verify Your Details Collect Original Documents. 2. Options if Unsatisfied with Results Apply for Scrutiny/Re-evaluation may happen in May 2026 Compartment Exams could be held in July 2026, with registration starting in June. 3. Planning Future Education After Class 10, students must choose one of three streams for Class 11—Science, Commerce, or Arts—based on their interests and career goals. Some also opt for diploma or vocational courses in fields like graphic design or information technology.