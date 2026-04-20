upmsp UP Board 10th 12th Result Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to release the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2026 in the third or fourth week of April, according to board officials. The results will be announced by board officials and the state education minister during a press conference.

Following the announcement, the Class 10 and 12 results will be available online on the official websites—upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Students will be able to check their results using their roll number and school code. The UPMSP Class 10 and 12 exams were conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026.

How to check UP Board Result 2026 Class 10 and 12? Visit the board’s website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. Click on the “UP Board High School Result 2026” or “UP Board Intermediate Result 2026” link on the homepage. Fill in your roll number and school code and submit. Your UP Board Result 2026 Class 10/UP Board Result 2026 Class 12 will display on the screen. Download and print your UP Board 10th Result 2026/UP Board 12th Result 2026 for later use. UPMSP Board Exam Result 2026: How to check result via SMS? Type UP10ROLL NUMBER, and for class 12 result, type UP12ROLL NUMBER

Send the message to 56263 ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10th Second Board Exam 2026: Who can apply, fees, key details Your UPMSP Result 2026 will be sent to you via SMS on the same mobile number. UP Board Result 2026: Details mentioned in class 10, 12 scorecard Name of the students Roll Number Father’s & Mother’s Name Date of Birth School & District Code Subject Name Marks Obtained (in theory and practical/internal assesment) Total marks of each subject Grand total Final result (pass/not pass) Division ALSO READ: JEE Main Session 2 Result to be released on April 20: Check details here Grades.

Inside the UP Board exam results 2026 The UP Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2026 will be released simultaneously by the board. Separate direct links to check results will be provided on this page once they are announced. The exact date and time of the results will be confirmed soon. ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: When Results Are Expected, How to Check The UPMSP Board Result 2026 will be available online on the official websites — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Students can also access their results on the DigiLocker website at results.digilocker.gov.in. What’s next after the UP board exam results 2026? The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will soon release the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results for 2026. Students who fail in one or two subjects will get an opportunity to appear for compartment exams. Those who have failed in no more than two papers will be eligible to take these exams.