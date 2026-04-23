UP Board 10, 12 Result 2026 Out: Millions of 10th and 12th class students in Uttar Pradesh are set to receive the results of the 2026 UP Board exams on April 23, 2026, at 4 p.m. The direct score links will go live on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic. The announcement will be made during a press conference attended by board officials and the state’s Education Minister.

Students only need to enter their roll numbers on their admit cards to access their digital marksheets. The 2026 Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) Class 12 exams took place between February 18 and March 12. There were two shifts for the exams: an afternoon shift from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM and a morning session from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM.

How to check UP Board 10th Results 2026? · Visit the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in. · Press on the link for UP Board High School Result 2026 · Fill in your roll number & captcha code · Class 10th UP Board result 2026 marksheet will be displayed on the screen. Details mentioned in UP Board Marksheet 2026 · Candidate name · Father's name · Mother name · Roll number · School code · Regular/ private student · Name of subjects

· Subject-wise · Marks · Total score · Qualifying status · Certificate number · Grade. About the UP Board class 10th results 2026 To be declared "Pass" in the UP Board 2026 exams, students must receive at least 33% in each subject and overall. Expect significant traffic and possible slowdowns on official result websites as over 52 lakh students are expected to check their results around 4 PM. To access you’re UP Board results, use other alternative options like SMS or DigiLocker. Today, a provisional online marksheet will be made available. The actual marksheets must be picked up by students from their individual schools at a later time, which will be communicated shortly.