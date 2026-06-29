UP govt issues Teachers' Guideline 2026 to tackle heatwave risks in schools

The Uttar Pradesh government has released the Teachers' Guideline 2026 to help schools protect students from the growing threat of heatwaves. Issued by the Basic Education Department, the guidelines equip teachers with the knowledge and practical skills needed to prevent heat-related illnesses, respond to emergencies and ensure student safety during extreme summer conditions.

The document has been prepared under the directions of Additional Chief Secretary (Basic Education and Secondary Education) Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma.

What do the guidelines cover?

Teachers have been assigned a crucial role in raising awareness about heatwave safety under the new Teachers' Guideline 2026.

Through morning assemblies, class meetings, and extracurricular activities, students will learn easy yet practical strategies to keep safe amid intense heat.

In order to reduce the negative effects of heatwaves on children's health and education, the project focuses on awareness, early detection of heat stress symptoms, first aid, and school-level preparedness. Inside the UP Govt Teachers' heatwave guidelines 2026 The guideline advises students to consume water-rich seasonal fruits like watermelon, muskmelon, and cucumber, drink lots of water, stay out of direct sunshine, and dress in light-coloured cotton. Sports, morning assemblies, and other outdoor activities must be finished by 10 am, as per the Teachers' Guideline 2026. All physically demanding outdoor activities must be avoided during orange or red heatwave alerts.

ALSO READ: CBSE relaxes three-language policy, exempts current Class 10 students Additionally, they will learn how to spot early indicators of heat exhaustion and notify the teacher right away if a student is feeling under the weather. 'Dos and Don'ts' signs for students, parents, and the school community will be displayed at schools. About the school 'Heat Action Plan'? Every school has been instructed by the state government to create a 'Heat Action Plan'. Heatwave-related activities will be coordinated by health nodal teachers, and teacher, staff, and student orientation programs will be arranged. First aid kits, ORS packets, digital thermometers, and emergency medical contacts—including the 108 ambulance service must be readily available in schools. Students will be urged to drink water every 20 to 30 minutes, and safe drinking water should be available all day.

ALSO READ: Foreign universities deepen India presence with permanent local faculty In order to lessen heat exposure on school campuses, the recommendation also suggests appropriate ventilation, operational fans, shaded places, planting trees, and, whenever feasible, cool roofs and reflecting paint. Specific guidelines under the 'Heat Action Plan 2026’ Teachers have been told to move students who exhibit symptoms like light-headedness, heavy sweating, vomiting, confusion, or unconsciousness to a shady place, administer first aid, apply cool compresses, and, if necessary, seek medical attention. Students with asthma, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, disabilities, or those recovering from recent illnesses will receive extra care. Additionally, parents have been asked to observe heat safety procedures at home, make sure kids stay hydrated, and refrain from sending unwell kids to school.