The second phase of UP NEET PG 2026 counseling is underway for those looking to enroll in MD, MS, Diploma, and DNB programs at public and private medical colleges, as well as educational institutions and universities throughout Uttar Pradesh. The distribution of seats will include those that fall under the state quota.
More about the UP NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026
Candidates should have their login information and necessary admission documents prepared. Additionally, they should visit the official website for more guidance about reporting and admissions. It is essential for candidates to thoroughly review the allotment outcomes to verify the designated college and program.
Individuals assigned to a seat must adhere to the admission guidelines outlined in their allotment letter and fulfill the necessary procedures within the specified deadline.