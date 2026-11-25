The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, will declare the UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result on November 26, 2026.

Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can view their allotment status on the official counselling website, upneet.gov.in.

As per the DGME notice issued, candidates can download their allotment letters thereafter and complete the admission process from November 27 to December 2, 2026.

UP NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Online registration: November 16–19, 2026

Registration fee and security deposit: November 16–19, 2026

Merit list announcement: November 19, 2026

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Online choice filling: November 20–25, 2026

Round 2 seat allotment result: November 26, 2026 ALSO READ: UPTET 2026 registration starts; know eligibility and other details Allotment letter download and admission: November 27–December 2, 2026. How to check UP NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in??. Open the UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 section. Press on the Round 2 seat allotment result link. Check the allotment details, including the allotted college and course. ALSO READ: UGC NET December 2026 city slip expected today Download the result or allotment letter for later reference. About the UP NEET PG 2026 counselling round 2 The second phase of UP NEET PG 2026 counseling is underway for those looking to enroll in MD, MS, Diploma, and DNB programs at public and private medical colleges, as well as educational institutions and universities throughout Uttar Pradesh. The distribution of seats will include those that fall under the state quota.