UP Police Constable city slip 2026 soon at uppbpb.gov.in: How to download

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to release the UP Police Constable City Intimation Slip 2026 anytime soon. Candidates can download the hall tickets from UPPRPB's official website at uppbpb.gov.in after the slip is released. The dates of the UP Police Constable exams are set for June 8, 9, and 10, 2026.

To fill the 32,679 positions for Constable and Jail Warder in UP Police, the UPPRP will administer an offline written exam. The city intimation slip is usually released by the board 10 days before the exam.

Therefore, it is anticipated that the UP Police Constable City Slip would be made available today. However, the date and time of release for the exam city slip has not been declared yet.

UP Police Constable City Slip: How to download exam city slip?

Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Press on UP Police Constable City Slip link available on the home page.

A new page will display where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Click on submit and your exam city will be showcased.

Check the exam city and download the slip.

ALSO READ: NEET paper leak row: Govt may deploy IAF to ferry exam papers on June 21 Keep a hard copy of the slip for later use.

UP Police Constable Exams 2026 exam pattern

The exam will comprise of the 4 subjects- General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability and Mental Aptitude, Intelligence Quotient and Reasoning Ability.

ALSO READ: JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 registration begins, check how to apply & more The question paper will consists of objective type questions. The written exam will include 300 multiple-choice questions, and the exam duration is 2 hours.

About the UP Police Constable Exams 2026

This recruitment drive will fill about 32,679 vacancies in the organisation. These include 10,469 posts for Constable Civil Police, 15131 posts are for Constable PAC/Armed Police, 1341 posts for Constable Special Security Force, 2282 posts for Lady Constable for Women Battalion, 71 posts of Constable Mounted Police and 3385 posts of Jail Warder.