The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) declared the supplementary final result for the recruitment of Sub Inspector (Civil Police), PAC Platoon Commander and Fire Service Second Officer posts under its 2020-21 recruitment drive. The result was published on November 14, 2026, following Allahabad High Court orders.

Candidates who took part in the recruitment drive can check the selection list on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

Here's how to download the UP Police SI final result 2026 PDF?

- Go to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board’s official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

- Go to the Notices section on the homepage.

- Find the notification for the supplementary final selection result for Direct Recruitment 2020-21.

- Click the relevant result notification to open the selection list PDF. - Open List 1 for Sub Inspector (Civil Police) or List 2 for PAC Platoon Commander. - Use Ctrl + F on a computer or the “Find in Page” option on a mobile device. - Enter your roll number or registration number in the search box. - Check your selection status and download the PDF for later reference. What should candidates do after UP Police SI final selection list 2026? Candidates whose names appear on the supplementary final selection list should regularly visit the UPPRPB website for further recruitment guidelines. They should keep their original academic qualifications, identification papers, category certificates, if applicable, and other required documents ready for further procedures as instructed by the board.

Official announcements from the board should be treated as the final reference for information about appointment procedures, required documents and next steps. What does the UP Police SI supplementary final merit list 2026 cover? The supplementary final selection list has been published for candidates who took part in the 2020-21 recruitment drive. The selection follows the Allahabad High Court’s directive dated September 1, 2026. ALSO READ: SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 soon on official website; check details here In accordance with the court’s instructions, candidates underwent document verification and the Physical Standard Test (DV/PST), followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). How many candidates were selected in the supplementary list? The supplementary selection lists have been released for posts covered by the recruitment process. The first list has 200 candidates selected for Sub Inspector (Civil Police) posts, while the second has three candidates selected for PAC Platoon Commander posts.