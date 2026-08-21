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Home / Education / News / UP scholarship 2025-26: Portal to reopen September 1, who can apply?

UP scholarship 2025-26: Portal to reopen September 1, who can apply?

The UP govt is reopening its scholarship portal on Sept 1, 2026, to aid students who missed out on 2025-26 post-matric scholarships and fee reimbursements due to technical or paperwork issues

UP scholarship 2025-26
UP Scholarship 2025-26: Registration Reopens September 1, Check Eligibility
Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
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The Uttar Pradesh government will reopen its scholarship portal on September 1, 2026, giving students who missed out on their 2025-26 post-matric scholarship and fee reimbursement another opportunity to apply.
 
The move will benefit students whose applications could not be completed or processed because of technical issues and other problems during the earlier application process. The scholarship amount is scheduled to be transferred directly to eligible students' bank accounts through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) between September 29 and October 2.

What are the steps to apply for UP scholarship 2025-26?

·        Visit the official UP Scholarship and Fee Reimbursement Online System portal
 
·        Choose the relevant scholarship category and academic session.
 
·        Finish the registration process and log in to the portal using the registered credentials.
 
·        Enter the important details and upload the required documents. Check the application form before submitting it.
 
·        Send the application and save or download the acknowledgement for later use.

About UP scholarship 2025-26

The Post-Matric Scholarship covers eligible students across communities. The Uttar Pradesh government's move will benefit students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), the General category and minority communities.
 
According to Asim Arun, the Social Minister of State (Independent Charge), technical issues prevented up to 3,16,057 students from receiving the scholarship in 2025–2026. 31,836 students from government institutions, 37,795 from government-aided institutions, and 2, 46,426 from private colleges are among the impacted students.
 
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Topics :Uttar Pradeshscholarshipsgovernment policies

First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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