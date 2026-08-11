UP Scholarship 2026-27 registration for students of class 9 to 12 begins

UP Scholarship 2026-27: The Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Department (Samaj Kalyan Vibhag) has released the full schedule of the scholarship process for the academic session 2026-27.

According to the department, the scholarship registration for students in classes 9 to 12 began today, August 11, 2026. Students can register online within the allotted time-frame.

Students must complete the online registration form, attach any required paperwork, and submit it to the school. The deadline for online registration and submission of the hard copy of the form to the school is August 25, 2026.

UP Scholarship 2026-27 important dates

Classes 9 to 12: From August 11 to August 25, 2026, students in classes 10 and 12 who are currently receiving scholarships may apply for renewal. First-time applicants from classes 9 and 11 may register online between August 11 and September 21, 2026.

Class 12 and above: Students can apply for the post-decimal scholarship if they are enrolled in undergraduate (UG), graduate (PG), diploma, ITI, or other higher education programs. From September 15 to October 15, 2026, students who want to renew can register and submit their paperwork. Online registration for new students will be open from September 15 to October 31, 2026. ALSO READ: Azim Premji Scholarship 2026-27 registration opens; know last date to apply The money is anticipated to be transferred between January 25 and January 31, 2027. How to apply online for the UP Scholarship 2026? · To apply for the scholarship, visit scholarship.up.gov.in

· Press on Pre-Matric Registration. · Enter all the details and complete the application process. · Candidates must take a printout of the completed form · Upload all the necessary documents alongside · Submit it to the concerned school. · No fees are charged for filling out the form. UP Scholarship 2026-27 Eligibility The candidate must be a resident of Uttar Pradesh. They must be enrolled in an accredited institution, college, or school. Those in the General, OBC, SC, ST, and minority categories are eligible to apply.

ALSO READ: QS Rankings 2027: India sees fivefold rise in globally ranked institutes The student's name should appear on a bank account. At the time of application, the necessary educational and other documentation must be available. What happens after the UP Scholarship 2026-27 application? The process proceeds in phases after you submit your form, and it is managed by the state's technical team, your school, and the district office. Most of these steps do not require you to do anything, but it is helpful to understand what happens to your application once you hit submit: · School will check and forward eligible applications.