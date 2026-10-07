UP Scholarship 2026-27: Who can apply, deadlines and how to register online

Students who need assistance paying for their studies can now apply for the UP Scholarship 2026. The official portal is accepting applications under the Post-Matric Other Than Intermediate (Dashmottar) category.

Students pursuing graduation, post-graduation, diploma, ITI, and other qualifying courses are covered under Dashmottar category. On September 15, 2026, the application window opened.

Candidates for renewal must submit their applications by October 15, 2026. The deadline for new applicants is October 31, 2026. Before completing the form, each student should determine which category best describes them.

How to apply for the UP Scholarship 2026-27?

· Visit the official portal at scholarship.up.gov.in.

· Finish the 'One-Time Registration' process, where applicable. · Choose the correct scholarship category. · Select the fresh option or the renewal option. · Fill in all the required details with care. · Upload or provide the required documents. · Submit the application form. · Take a printout of the submitted form. ALSO READ: RBSE 10th board exam 2027 to be held twice a year, Main exam in Feb-March · Submit the hard copy to the concerned institution wherever it is required. Eligibility criteria for UP Scholarship 2026-27 Students at various academic levels are supported by the programme. Students in Classes 9 and 10 are eligible for Pre-Matric. Students in Classes 11 and 12 are eligible for Post-Matric Intermediate.

Students enrolled in graduation, postgraduate, diploma, ITI, and other qualifying courses are eligible for Post-Matric courses other than Intermediate. ALSO READ: JEE Main 2027 registration to start soon on NTA portal, check details here General, Other Backwards Classes, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and minority students are all eligible for the program. Every student must fulfil the requirements for their group's eligibility. Documents required for UP Scholarship 2026-27 Previous scholarship registration number for renewal candidates. Students must guarantee that their personal information is consistent across their Aadhaar, academic records, bank account and scholarship application. · Aadhaar card · Aadhaar-linked mobile number · Previous qualifying examination marksheet