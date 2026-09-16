UP Super TET 2026: Applications begin for 12,405 teacher posts today

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, has released the SUPER TET Notification 2026 through Advertisement No. 05/2026. The notification is for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers in urban-area primary schools under the Basic Education Department and Assistant Teachers attached to primary schools in aided institutions.

The notification announces 12,405 positions: 11,508 Assistant Teacher positions in urban primary schools and 897 Assistant Teacher positions in aided institutions. The SUPER TET 2026 exam is scheduled for December 3 and 4, 2026.

SUPER TET 2026: Important Dates

· Notification Release- September 15, 2026

· OTR/Online Application starts- September 16, 2026

· Deadline to Deposit Application Fee- October 15, 2026

· Deadline for Application Correction- October 19, 2026 · SUPER TET 2026 Exam- December 3 & 4, 2026. How to apply for the SUPER TET 2026 Application Form? The official UPESSC webpage will be used to submit the SUPER TET 2026 application form online. Candidates must first complete One Time Registration before submitting the recruitment application because the application process is OTR-based. Any other method of submitting an application will not be accepted. When applying, candidates should have the following in mind: · Complete OTR before beginning the application. · Enter all details carefully. · Check category, sub-category, date of birth and gender details before final submission.

· Choose the required preference for the two types of schools where applicable. · Finish the prescribed fee payment. · Submit the application before the deadline. · Keep multiple copies of the submitted application for later use. ALSO READ: CTET Exam Date 2026 Out: CBSE to hold exam on Dec 12, 13; check details Changes to some details are not allowed after final submission. However, as mandated by the Commission, a correction window will be open until October 19, 2026. SUPER TET 2026 Eligibility Criteria 1. For Urban Primary Assistant Teacher: Candidates for the Assistant Teacher, Primary, Urban position must hold a recognised degree in addition to a teacher-training certification, such as BTC/D.El.Ed or another qualification listed in the announcement.

Additionally, candidates must have passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) administered by the Indian government or the Uttar Pradesh government for Classes 1 to 5. 2. For Attached Primary Assistant Teacher: · A graduation degree from a recognised university/institution. · BTC/B.T.C. or D.El.Ed qualification by NCTE, as applicable. · Qualification in the Teacher Eligibility Test for Classes 1 to 5 held by the Uttar Pradesh Government or the Government of India. · The notification also states that BTC is currently being held under the name D.El.Ed. · Candidates must verify the exact qualification applicable to their positions and category from the official notification before submitting the application.

SUPER TET 2026 Age Limit 1. Urban Primary Assistant Teacher · Minimum Age: 21 years as of July 1, 2026 · Maximum Age: 40 years as specified in the notification · SC, ST and OBC candidates: 5-year relaxation · PwD candidates: 15 years and other specified relaxations. 2. Attached Primary Assistant Teacher · Minimum Age: 21 years as on July 1, 2026 · Retirement Age: 62 years · SC, ST and OBC candidates: 5-year relaxation ALSO READ: SSC CGL Exam Date 2026 Out: Tier 1 from Sept 30 to Oct 30, check notice · PwD candidates: 15 years and other specified relaxations. SUPER TET 2026 Application Fee · General/Unreserved/OBC/EWS and other applicable categories- ₹1,000

· SC/ST- ₹500 · PwD- ₹300. Documents Required for SUPER TET 2026 Application Candidates must upload legitimate, valid documents in the format specified. Inaccurate or ambiguous uploads may result in the application or candidature being cancelled. Candidates must keep the essential documents ready before completing the application. The notification specifies the following upload requirements: · Signature in JPG/JPEG format: 10 KB to 200 KB · Signature resolution: 140 × 110 pixels · Passport-size photograph: 30 KB to 300 KB · Other certificates/documents: PDF format, generally 50 KB to 500 KB. SUPER TET 2026 Salary The Level 6 Assistant Teacher positions listed in the announcement have a salary range of ₹35,400 to ₹1,12,400. Both the urban assistant teacher and attached-primary assistant teacher positions have the same Level 6 pay scale.

About the SUPER TET 2026 Reservation Benefits from reservations shall be given in accordance with the relevant Uttar Pradesh regulations. In order to claim a reservation, candidates must accurately identify their category in the application. Candidates from reserved categories who do not reside in Uttar Pradesh will be regarded under the General category for the relevant purpose and will not be eligible for the UP reservation benefits. Candidates should make sure that their PwD, EWS, caste, and other relevant certifications are issued in the correct format. SUPER TET 2026: What must candidates do next? Before the application window opens, candidates who satisfy the specified qualifying requirements should finish their OTR and get the necessary paperwork ready.