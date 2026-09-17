Home / Education / News / UPSC announces NDA, NA and CDS 2 answer keys at website, check details

UPSC announces NDA, NA and CDS 2 answer keys at website, check details

UPSC has declared the provisional answer keys for the NDA & NA 2 and CDS on Sept 16 in PDF format on the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC held the exams on Sept 13, 2026

UPSC 2026 NDA, NA and CDS 2 answer keys
UPSC 2026 NDA, NA and CDS 2 answer keys
Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 10:23 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA) 2 and Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 examinations.
 
The answer keys were released on September 16, three days after the examinations were conducted on September 13, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check and download the answer keys in PDF format through the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

How to check and download UPSC NDA, NA 2 Answer Keys 2026?

·        Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
 
·        Open the Examinations section.
 
·        Navigate to the answer keys and find the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2026 link.
 
·        Choose the required paper, Mathematics or GAT.
 
·        Open the corresponding PDF.
 
·        Download and save the answer key for later reference. 

UPSC 2026 NDA, NA and CDS 2 answer keys marking scheme

The NDA 2 Mathematics answer key covers the 120 questions in the paper, while the GAT answer key covers the 150 questions on the General Ability Test.
 
In contrast, the CDS answer key for three papers—English, General Knowledge (GK), and Elementary Mathematics—has been released.
 
Candidates can determine their likely scores using the approved marking scheme and provisional answer key. The marks given for correct answers, less the penalty for wrong answers, equal the expected score. 

What's next for UPSC 2026 NDA, NA and CDS 2?

Through the UPSC Online Question Paper Representation Portal, candidates may be able to provide arguments in response to exam questions within a predetermined time frame.
 
The results will then be announced after the final answer key is released. Instead of relying on unverified sources, candidates are encouraged to continue checking the official website for the most recent and official information. 
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

QS rankings: More Indian B-schools in list, but top three IIMs stumble

Vishwakarma Puja 2026: Will schools and colleges be closed tomorrow?

IGNOU July admissions 2026: Registration deadline extended till Sep 30

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result released

UP Super TET 2026: Applications begin for 12,405 teacher posts today

Topics :UPSCEntrance Examsentrance testIndian Army

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to BuyStocks to WatchEPFO Ceiling HikeNPO Open TodayMPs on UPI FeeUPI MDR on shopUPI charges explainedPranav Constructions Share

First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 10:15 AM IST

Next Story