The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA) 2 and Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 examinations.

The answer keys were released on September 16, three days after the examinations were conducted on September 13, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check and download the answer keys in PDF format through the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

How to check and download UPSC NDA, NA 2 Answer Keys 2026?

· Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

· Open the Examinations section.

· Navigate to the answer keys and find the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2026 link. · Choose the required paper, Mathematics or GAT. · Open the corresponding PDF. ALSO READ: UP Super TET 2026: Applications begin for 12,405 teacher posts today · Download and save the answer key for later reference. UPSC 2026 NDA, NA and CDS 2 answer keys marking scheme The NDA 2 Mathematics answer key covers the 120 questions in the paper, while the GAT answer key covers the 150 questions on the General Ability Test. In contrast, the CDS answer key for three papers—English, General Knowledge (GK), and Elementary Mathematics—has been released.