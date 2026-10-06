UPSC Combined Defence Services 2 result 2026 expected soon; check details

The Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 result 2026 is anticipated to be released shortly by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The official release date has not yet been announced by the exam-conducting body.

Once the results are available, they can be downloaded from the official UPSC website as a PDF that includes the roll numbers of eligible applicants. The exam was administered in three offline shifts on September 13, 2026.

How to check the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Now on the page, press on the link titled "CDS 2 Result 2026"

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon the CDS 2 result 2026 will be showcased on the screen. Step 4: Candidates can use Ctrl+F to look up their roll number or name. ALSO READ: AP LAWCET Phase 1 seat allotment result 2026 today: Steps to check online Step 5: Download the PDF and take its printout. CDS 2 Result Past Years' Trends After the announcement of the final outcome, candidates' scores are made public. If they have chosen to do so, the CDS scorecard for unqualified applicants is also made available. The CDS 2 result for 2026 is expected to be revealed shortly; in the meantime, candidates can see the release dates for previous years below: