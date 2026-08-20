UPSC CSE Mains 2026 Exam: UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026 is set to be conducted on August 21, 22, 23, and 30. Candidates should follow the UPSC exam day guidelines, including instructions and limitations on prohibited items.

According to the schedule, candidates should reach their assigned examination centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of each session.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exams will be held in two shifts: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and an afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

UPSC CSE Mains 2026 guidelines

After the exam starts, access to the exam centre will be prohibited. Candidates should thus arrive at the location early enough to finish all security procedures.

Face authentication, identity verification, frisking, security checks, and addressing any authentication or identity-related issues will take up the extra time before the exam. For every paper, candidates have been advised by UPSC to bring two latest passport-size photos. Candidates can handle such circumstances more quickly if they have the photos with them. UPSC CSE Mains 2026 'banned' items Candidates should not carry electronic devices or communication equipment to the exam hall. The prohibited items include: · Mobile phones, even when switched off · Pagers · Smartwatches

· Cameras · Bluetooth devices · Programmable electronic devices · Other electronic equipment · Pen drives and storage devices · Communication devices and accessories Avoid carrying unnecessary and valuable items. Additionally, candidates are cautioned against bringing expensive devices, books, backpacks, or other unnecessary items. ALSO READ: Manipur shuts all educational institutions till Aug 22 amid census dispute Candidates should not assume there will be a facility to store such materials safely, as the examination centre will not be held accountable for their loss. Carrying only the items allowed by the UPSC test guidelines is the safest course of action.