The results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE Prelims) 2026 are anticipated to be released this week by the Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) on its official website, upsc.gov.in.

On May 24, UPSC conducted the preliminary exams for 933 positions nationwide. A total of 8,19,372 candidates registered for the exams. UPSC administered the exam at 2,072 centres across 83 cities.

How to download UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026?

· Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

· Click the UPSC Prelims Result 2026 link available on the home page.

· A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in their login details.

· Press submit, and your result will be displayed. · Check the result and download the page. · Keep a hard copy of the same for later use. UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 exam pattern OMR sheets were used for the offline examination. There were two shifts for it. The Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) Paper II began in the afternoon after General Studies Paper I began at 9:30 a.m. Negative marking was present. One-third (0.33) of the marks allotted for that question will be subtracted as a penalty for each incorrect response.

More about the UPSC Prelims 2026 marking scheme This exam is only intended to be used as a screening test; applicants who are deemed qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not have their final order of merit determined by their Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination scores. The exam consisted of two objective-style multiple-choice examinations with a maximum score of 400 in the subjects listed in Section II's subsection (A). UPSC Prelims 2026 Result: What to do after results? · As soon as possible, begin studying for the main exam. · Pay attention to the UPSC Mains syllabus and strategy.

ALSO READ: 39% students worry about stable jobs, SC-appointed task force finds · Complete the Detailed Application Form, or DAF. UPSC CSE Prelims exams 2025-26 Four days after the exams, on May 28, the commission first made the preliminary answer key available. In the past, UPSC would only release the solution key after the announcement of the final outcome, typically a year later. One question from the General Studies Paper I was removed from the preliminary answer key. The preliminary exam was administered by UPSC on May 25 of last year, and the results were released on June 11. The exam was administered on June 16 in 2024, and the results were announced on July 1.

UPSC Prelims Result: UPSC 2025 toppers · AIR 1: Anuj Agnihotri · AIR 2: Rajeshwari Suve M ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 to be out soon on official website · AIR 3: Akansh Dhull. UPSC Prelims Result 2026: Past Five Years' Date Check result declaration dates for last 5 years for the UPSC Prelims exams 2026. · 2025: Result was declared on June 11, for the exam held on May 25. · 2024: Result was released on July 1, for the preliminary exam held on June 16.