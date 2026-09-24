UPSC NDA 2 result 2026 expected soon: Check date, link and steps here

The results of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA II), 2026 are anticipated to be released shortly by the Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ). Candidates can use the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, to verify their qualifying status after it has been announced.

The written exam was administered nationwide on September 13, 2026, and the results will probably be made public around the final week of September or the first week of October.

How to check UPSC NDA 2 Result 2026?

· Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

· Visit the Examinations or what’s new section.

· Search for the link related to NDA & NA Examination (II), 2026. · Click on the link for the written examination result. · Open the result PDF. · Use the search option to find your roll number. ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Timetable for Class 10, 12 expected soon, know more · Download and save the PDF for later use. What happens after NDA 2 Result 2026? In order to be assigned SSB centres and dates, candidates who are eligible for the written exam must register online at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in within 2 weeks of the results being announced. The qualified applicants will then be chosen over the course of a 5-day, 2-stage selection process at the Service Selection Boards.