UPSC Prelims 2026 result awaited; know expected date and how to download

Candidates who appeared for the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 are awaiting the declaration of results, with past trends indicating that the outcome could be announced in the coming days.

The UPSC prelims exam was conducted on May 24, 2026. While the commission has not officially confirmed the result date, media reports and previous years' timelines suggest the results may be released in the second week of June. Once announced, candidates can check their results on the official websites: upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The exam, held to fill 933 positions across several government services, attracted almost 5.49 lakh candidates this year.

How to check and download the UPSC CSE 2026? Step 1: Go to the official site at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Step 2: Choose the "Examinations" segment on the main page. Step 3: Access the "Written Results" tab. Step 4: Click on the link labelled "UPSC Prelims Result 2026". Step 5: Download the PDF document. Step 6: Use the search feature (Ctrl + F) and input your roll number. ALSO READ: ICSI announces CS Executive, Professional exam dates for December 2026 Step 7: If your roll number is in the list, you have passed the UPSC Prelims Examination 2026.

About the UPSC CSE exam result 2026 Candidates who pass the preliminary exam must meet the requirements for the UPSC Main Examination 2026. Starting on August 21, 2026, the Main Examination will be the next stage of the Civil Services Examination. According to media sources, candidates who appeared in the exams are eagerly awaiting the results, which are expected to be announced between June 6 and June 12, 2026. Candidates will be able to examine the results on the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in, once they are released. ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 re-exam city intimation slip out at neet.nta.nic.in, know more The results, including the roll numbers of candidates who advanced to the next round of the selection process, will be released in PDF format.