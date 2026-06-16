The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 on its official website. A total of 13,343 candidates have qualified for the next stage of the Civil Services Examination.

The results, released in PDF format, include the roll numbers of candidates who cleared the Preliminary Examination held on May 24, 2026. Those who qualified will now advance to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, beginning on August 21.

The commission has also released the list of candidates shortlisted for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2026. The Civil Services Preliminary Examination serves as the screening test for admission to the IFS Main Examination. Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result PDF will proceed to the next stage of the selection process.

How to check UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026? Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at https://upsc.gov.in Step 2: Press on the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 result link available on the homepage. Step 3: Download the PDF file containing the list of qualified candidates. Step 4: Apply the search function (Ctrl+F) to locate your roll number. Step 5: Save the PDF for later reference. UPSC Prelims Result 2026: What shortlisted candidates need to do next? The commission has made it quite clear that this procedure must be finished. Candidates will not be permitted to take the Main Examination if the form is not submitted within the allotted period.

Step 1: Visit the UPSC online portal during the prescribed application window. Step 2: Verify personal and examination-related information. Step 3: Submit the prescribed examination fee, if applicable. Step 4: Update details regarding scribes, assistive devices or large-font question papers where required. ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 re-exam: Compliant portal launched to curb paper leak rumours Step 5: Enter the cadre preferences and send the form to generate the e-admit card. About the UPSC after the results 2026? The candidature at this stage is provisional. All eligible applicants will have a window to submit or update the following information in compliance with the examination's rules. The window for completing and submitting these details will be open on the Commission's website from June 19 to June 28, 2026.

Admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026 requires payment of a fee of Rs. 200, with the exception of fee-exempt candidates, such as female, PwBD, SC, and ST candidates. ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 to be out soon on official website Submission or updating of the question paper, assistive technology, and scribe details in a big font (for the main exam). Completing the Civil Services (Main) Examination Cadre Preference, 2026. More about the UPSC 2026 To generate the e-Admit Card for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026, candidates who have already uploaded the necessary documents or information and have nothing to update or fill out must also log in, confirm the details, and submit.

Additionally, candidates are advised that the CS (P) Examination, 2026 marks, cut-off marks, and answer keys will only be posted on the Commission's website, https://upsc.gov.in, after the completion of the Civil Services Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026, i.e., after the announcement of the final results. Inside the Civil Services exams 2026 It should be noted that the Civil Services Examination Rules, 2026, dated 04.02.2026, explicitly state that all eligible candidates for the Civil Services (Main) Examination must log in to the portal (https://upsconline.nic.in) during this window, update and/or confirm their details, etc., and submit the 'Application Form' for the Commission to generate an e-Admit Card.