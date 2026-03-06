UPSC result 2026 declared: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 final results, with 958 candidates successfully clearing one of the country’s toughest competitive exams. Anuj Agnihotri from Rajasthan secured the top rank, followed by Rajeshwari Suve M in second place and Akansh Dhull in third.

As many as 2,736 candidates appeared for the UPSC personality test. The CSE 2025 results are available on upsc.gov.in and can be checked using roll number and date of birth. Of the selected candidates, 180 will join the IAS. The candidature of 348 candidates is provisional, while the results of two candidates have been withheld.

Full toppers' list of UPSC Civil Services 2025 final result: Check here UPSC 2025 Toppers List Rank with Name Rank 1 – ANUJ AGNIHOTRI Rank 2 – RAJESHWARI SUVE M Rank 3 – AKANSH DHULL Rank 4 – RAGHAV JHUNJHUNWALA Rank 5 – ISHAN BHATNAGAR Rank 6 – ZINNIA AURORA Rank 7 – A R RAJAH MOHAIDEEN Rank 8 – PAKSHAL SECRETRY Rank 9 – ASTHA JAIN Rank 10 – UJJWAL PRIYANK Rank 11 – YASHASWI RAJ VARDHAN Rank 12 – AKSHIT BHARDWAJ Rank 13 – ANANYA SHARMA

Rank 14 – SURABHI YADAV Rank 15 – SIMRANDEEP KAUR Rank 16 – MONIKA SRIVASTAVA Rank 17 – CHITWAN JAIN Rank 18 – SRUTHII R Rank 19 – NISAR DISHANT AMRUTLAL Rank 20 – RAVI RAAZ. How to check UPSC Civil Services 2025 final result? · Go to the official website,i.e.,upsc.gov.in · Press on the “Examination” tab on the homepage · Choose “Active Examinations” or check the “What’s New” section · Press on the link for Civil Services Examination Final Result 2025

· A PDF file containing the merit list will display · Use Ctrl + F and fill in your roll number or name to locate your result. UPSC Civil Services 2025 Final Result: Category-Wise General: 317 EWS: 104 OBC: 306 SC: 158 ST: 73. UPSC Civil Services 2025: Total vacancies • IAS: 180 • IFS: 55 • IPS: 150 • Central Services (Group ‘A’): 507 • Group ‘B’ Services: 195 A total of 1087 posts have been notified by the government in many services. Out of these 1087 posts, 42 posts are included for the PwBD category.

UPSC 2026 selection process The preliminary scores used to shortlist candidates for the Mains exam will not be the basis for the UPSC Final Result 2025-26 merit list. Rather, the UPSC adds the scores from the Personality Test or Interview (275 marks) and the Written Main Examination (1750 marks) to determine the final score. The candidate's rank is determined by their overall score for 2025. What's next after the UPSC 2026 result? Based on the ranks and preferences specified by the candidates in their Detailed Application Form (DAF), the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will start the service allocation procedure.