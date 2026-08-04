UPSSSC exam calendar 2026: Check recruitment exam, PET and interview

The Exam Calendar 2026 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). This timetable will assist students in learning about the physical examinations, skill tests, interviews, and recruiting exams that will take place all year long.

Exams from January to December 2026 in various departments and positions are covered under the calendar. Students can use this calendar to organize their study time.

Inside the UPSSSC 2026 Exam Calendar

According to the official notification, the calendar includes tentative dates for written examinations, Physical Efficiency Tests, the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET), Physical Standard Tests, typing examinations, medical examinations and interviews.

The examination calendar covers recruitment for many vacancies, including Health Worker (Female), Junior Engineer (Civil), Lekhpal, Pharmacist, BCG Technician, Technical Assistant Group-C, Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Excise Constable, Forest Guard, Assistant Accountant and Auditor, Sugarcane Supervisor and Havaldar Instructor. About UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 · August 9, 2026- Technical Assistant Group-C Mains · August 23, 2026- Combined Subordinate Services (Graduate) Mains · September 1, 2026 onwards- Stenographer Hindi Shorthand and Typing Test (proposed) · September 20, 2026- Excise Constable Mains; Pharmacist (Ayurvedic) Mains · September 27, 2026- Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Mains; Forensic Science Laboratory Mains

· October 2026- Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 (proposed) · November 22, 2026- Platoon Commander/Band Organiser Mains; Havaldar Instructor Mains · November 29, 2026- Sugarcane Supervisor Mains; Moharrir Mains · December 2026- Junior Assistant Typing Test (proposed) · December 20, 2026- Assistant Accountant & Auditor Mains; Vidhan Bhavan Guard/Forest Guard Mains. More about the UPSSSC 2026 Online applications are being accepted for the state-level screening exam by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Applications can be submitted via the official website between August 3 and September 1, 2026.