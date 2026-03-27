UPTET 2026 application starts March 27 at official website; details inside

The registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 commenced on March 27, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) announced. Interested candidates aspiring to become teachers can submit their applications through the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

A notice alerting applicants to a fraudulent website has been released by the UPESSC. The commission encouraged applicants to only apply through the official website upessc.up.gov.in after confirming that the website "uptet2026.in" is fraudulent.

This year's examination, scheduled to be conducted from July 2 to July 4, will mark the return of the eligibility test after a five-year gap.

Key deadlines for UP TET 2026 Candidates are suggested to note the schedule below to avoid last-minute technical issues: · Registration and Fee Payment Deadline: April 26, 2026 · Correction Window & Fee Reconciliation: May 1, 2026. How to register for UPTET 2026? · Visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in. · Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) method. · Enter using your registration ID and password. · Fill in the essential details, upload documents and send the form. ALSO READ: CTET result 2026 expected soon: How to check Paper 1 and 2 scores online Documents needed for the UPTET 2026 registration Candidates will need an Aadhaar card, 10th and 12th marksheets, a graduation marksheet, a training qualification certificate, a caste certificate (if applicable), a passport-size photo, a signature, and an identity proof.

Two papers, such as paper 1 and paper 2, are held to determine candidates' eligibility for assistant teacher vacancy in primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) schools. UPTET 2026 application process fees The application fee is Rs 1,000 for candidates in the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Other Backwards Classes (OBC) categories for both papers. ALSO READ: Bihar Board Inter result 2026 scrutiny: Apply for rechecking before April 2 Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and the Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories are required to pay Rs 500, while persons with disabilities (PwD) are required to make a payment of Rs 300 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

UPTET 2026 registration eligibility For Classes 1 to 5 (Primary Level): · Passed or showed up in the final year of a two-year D.El.Ed (BTC) programme recognised by NCTE · Passed or showed up in the final year of a two-year BTC programme for untrained/graduate Shiksha Mitras through distance mode · Passed or showed up in the final year of a two-year Diploma in Education (D.Ed.) or D.Ed. (Special Education) recognised by NCTE or RCI · Graduated from a UGC-recognised university and passed or showed up in the final year of specialised BTC training · Graduated and passed or showed up in the final year of BTC Urdu Special Training conducted in Uttar Pradesh

· Graduated and passed or showed up in the final year of a Diploma in Teaching from Aligarh Muslim University · Graduated with a Maulvi-e-Urdu degree from Aligarh Muslim University obtained before August 11, 1997 (for Urdu teachers) · Intermediate or equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or showed up in the final year of a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.). For Classes 6 to 8 (Upper Primary Level): · Passed or showed up in the final year of a two-year D.El.Ed (BTC) programme · Graduation or post-graduation with at least 50 per cent marks along with B.Ed. (completed or showed up in the final year) by NCTE

· Graduation or postgraduation with at least 45 per cent marks and B.Ed. as per NCTE norms · Intermediate or equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or showed up in the final year of a 4-year B.Ed./B.A. B.Ed. programme · Intermediate or equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or showed up in the final year of a 4-year B.Sc.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. programme · Intermediate or equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or showed up in the final year of a 4-year B.El.Ed. programme · Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or showed up in a one-year B.Ed. (Special Education) by RCI.