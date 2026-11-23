The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, will start the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 tomorrow, November 24, 2026.

Candidates wishing to teach Classes 1 to 8 in schools statewise will be able to send their applications on the official websites, uptet.upessc.org and upessc.up.gov.in. The last date to make the payment of the exam fee is December 23, 2026. The UPTET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on February 26 and 27, 2027.

Official notification on UPTET 2026 registration

The commission released a brief notification on November 18, 2026, through Letter No. 3585/42(2026)/Adhiyachan (Vigyapan)/2026-27. The detailed notification and application link are planned to be made available on November 24. Candidates should complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process before filling out the UPTET 2026 application form.

UPTET 2026 important dates Short notification released- November 18, 2026 Detailed notification and registration starts- November 24, 2026 Last date for fee payment- December 23, 2026 Application correction deadline- December 27, 2026 UPTET 2026 examination- February 26 and 27, 2027. How to apply for UPTET 2026? Go to the official UPTET website, uptet.upessc.org or upessc.up.gov.in. Finish the One Time Registration (OTR) process by entering the required basic details, mobile number and email address. Log in using the OTR number generated during registration. Choose Advertisement No. 10/2026 and proceed to the application form. Fill in personal, educational and professional qualification details. Pick Paper I, Paper II or both, depending on the eligibility criteria.