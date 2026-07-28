UPTET Result 2026: Uttar Pradesh TET result soon at upessc.up.gov.in

The results of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 are anticipated to be made public by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) during the final week of July. The UPTET exam was held by the UPESSC in double and single shifts on July 2, 3, and 4, 2026.

The exam was conducted offline at 955 locations in 60 districts. Approximately 1.7 million candidates reportedly took the test. The applicants who took the test are currently awaiting their results. The UPTET answer key was made available on July 8, 2025.

Steps to download UPTET Result 2026

· Go to the official website at upessc.up.gov.in

· Search for the "Results" or "Latest Updates" section on the homepage and press on the UPTET Result 2026 Scorecard link · Give your Registration Number (or Roll Number) and Date of Birth / Password precisely in the required fields · Fill in the security captcha code shown on the screen and hit the Submit or Login button · Your UPTET marksheet and qualifying status will showcase on the screen. · Click on the download button to save the PDF scorecard, and printout for future recruitment process.

Document required for the UPTET Result 2026 Important documents, such as your ID proof, admit card, application confirmation, and any objection-submission receipts you may have received if you challenged the answer key must be ready in hand while checking. When the result link becomes live, having your registration number and password handy will save you valuable time. Inside the UPTET exams 2026 Out of 783,202 registered candidates, 713,659 (91.12%) took part in the Primary level. Given that the majority of candidates took the exams, this is a good number. 12,11,459 individuals registered for the Upper Primary level of UPTET for paper 2, and 10,57,055 candidates took the test, yielding an overall turnout of 87.25%.

Around 18,22,112 applicants took the UPTET 2021 exam cycle. Although the number is bigger than this year, the exam was held after a 4-year wait, thus the outcome is eagerly anticipated. UPTET Result 2026: What happens after the result announcement? You can apply when the Uttar Pradesh government announces recruitment drives for Primary or Upper Primary teacher positions, but passing UP TET does not guarantee a job. Classes 1–5 positions are open to Paper 1 qualifiers, and Classes 6–8 positions are open to Paper 2 qualifiers. Both doors remain accessible for those who pass both exams. After your results, the actual next step is to keep an eye out for recruiting notifications from the official websites that hire teachers.