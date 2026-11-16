US poll results: Hopes of relief for Indian students but concerns stay

The changed political balance could make it harder for President Donald Trump’s administration to push further restrictive immigration legislation without opposition, while giving Democrats greater scope to question immigration-related decisions.

“It could improve the outlook (for Indian students considering the US), but I would not expect an immediate change in immigration policy. It would make it more difficult for the Trump administration to push through restrictive immigration legislation without opposition. It would also give Democrats greater powers to question and scrutinise immigration-related decisions,” said Rohit Jain, managing partner at Singhania & Co.