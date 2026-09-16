Vishwakarma Puja 2026: Will schools and colleges be closed tomorrow?

School Holiday Tomorrow: Vishwakarma Puja 2026 is set to bring a possible extended break for students in schools and educational institutions observing the festival, as the holiday falls just before the weekend.

The festival will be observed on September 18, 2026, in West Bengal, after the state government revised the holiday from September 17 to September 18. Since September 19 and 20 fall on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, students whose institutions remain closed on the festival could get a 3-day break.

However, the festival will not be observed all over India. Therefore, before presuming a 4-day holiday, parents and students should review the recent notice from their school, college, or state education authority.

Vishwakarma Puja 2026 School Holiday: What students need to know? Lord Vishwakarma is revered in Hindu mythology as the heavenly architect and craftsman, and Vishwakarma Puja is a significant festival honouring him. Workers, craftspeople, engineers, factories, and enterprises that worship tools, machines, and equipment find the celebration especially meaningful. Due to the festivals close to the weekend in 2026, students in states and institutions that observe the holiday may have a longer break. West Bengal schools, colleges holiday on September 18, 2026? The Vishwakarma Puja vacation schedule in West Bengal has undergone a major modification. September 17 was previously designated as a holiday by the state government.

However, the updated notification states that September 18, 2026, has been designated as the holiday because that is the day of the Vishwakarma Puja observance. State government offices, local bodies, statutory bodies, boards, businesses, and educational institutions under the West Bengal government would remain closed on September 18, according to the updated announcement. Vishwakarma Puja 2026: Which states observe the festival? Many eastern and northern Indian states, including West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Assam, observe Vishwakarma Puja. However, not all of these states' colleges and schools will be closed in order to observe the holiday. The 4-day school break from September 17 to September 20 will not be enforced nationwide. Depending on the state and the institution, different holiday arrangements will apply.