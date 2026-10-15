WB NEET PG counselling 2026: Check registration, choice filling schedule

The Round 1 counselling schedule for NEET PG 2026 has been released by the West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC). The whole timetable is available on the official website, wbmcc.nic.in, for those who wish to be admitted to postgraduate medical programs in West Bengal.

The registration period will run from October 22 to October 28, 2026. Participants in the admissions process must be eligible for NEET PG 2026 and meet WBMCC's eligibility requirements.

The counselling schedule does not indicate the exact fee payable by every candidate. The candidates are therefore advised to verify the applicable amount and payment conditions through the official WBMCC notice before completing registration.

WB NEET PG Counselling 2026 Important dates · Start of Round 1 registration: October 22, 2026 · Registration deadline: October 28, 2026 · Last date for online fee payment: October 28, 2026 · Choice filling and locking: October 30 to November 1, 2026 · Round 1 seat allotment result: November 4, 2026 · Reporting and admission: November 5 to 10, 2026. How to register for WB NEET PG Counselling 2026? · Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in. · Open the PG Medical Counselling section. · Press on the WB NEET PG Counselling 2026 registration link.

· Fill in the required details, including NEET PG credentials and personal information. · End the registration form and pay the applicable counselling fee online. · Check all the information entered in the application form before submitting it. ALSO READ: ICAI CA Intermediate Sept 2026: Result date and time announced at website · Download or save the registration confirmation and payment receipt for later. WB NEET PG 2026 Official Websites · WBMCC PG Medical Counselling: https://wbmcc.nic.in/pg-medical-counselling/ · WB PG Medical Counselling Schedule: https://wbmcc.nic.in/pg-medical-eservices-schedule/ ALSO READ: JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration likely by October-end; check details · WB PG Medical Counselling Notices: https://wbmcc.nic.in/pg-medical-notice-events/.