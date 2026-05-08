The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the Madhyamik Class 10 results on May 8, 2026. Students can now check and download their scorecards from the official websites. A press conference was held to declare the WBBSE Class 10 results, with Abhirup Bhadra securing the first rank with 99.71%.

The Madhyamik examinations were conducted in a single shift from 10:45 am to 2 pm between February 2 and February 12, 2026. The exams began with the first language paper and concluded with optional elective subjects. Students were given the first 15 minutes to read the question paper.

Apart from the official websites, results can also be accessed through the HT Portal and wbbsedata.com. The link to check the Class 10 results became active at 10:15 am today. WBBSE Madhyamik Toppers List 2026 Rank 1: Abhirup Bhadra, 698 marks (99.71%) Rank 2: Priyatosh Mukherjee, 696 marks (99.43%) Rank 3: Ankan Kumar Jana and Mainak Mandal Rank 4: Arijit Bor, Arun Kamakar, Souvik Das, Soham Rank 5: Dwaipayan. ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu class 12th results 2026 released with 95.20% pass percentage This year, 9,71,340 students appeared for the Madhyamik examinations across the state. The board conducted the exams at 2,682 centres, including 945 main venues and 1,737 sub-centres. According to officials, elaborate arrangements were made to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations.

WBBSE Class 10 Results: Steps to Check and Download Step 1: Visit the West Bengal Board's official website. Step 2: Press the “WBBSE Madhyamik Result” link. Step 3: Click the login button. Step 4: Fill in the roll number and other required credentials. Step 5: The WBBSE Class 10 result will display on the screen. How can I check the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 via SMS? Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone Step 2: Type: “WB10 [Your Roll Number]” Step 3: Send the message to 58888 ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 result 2026 expected soon on website; know expected date Step 4: The result will be sent directly to your mobile phone after submission.