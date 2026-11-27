West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the West Bengal HS Semester 3 Result 2027 today, November 27, 2026, online on the official result portal.

As per the council's notification, the result was scheduled to be released during a press conference at 2:30 pm at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata. Students can now view and download their provisional marksheets from 3:00 PM onwards.

The WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Examination 2027 was held from September 21 to October 14, 2026. Most exams occurred in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (1 hour 30 minutes).

How to check the West Bengal HS 3rd Semester Result 2027?

Go to the official result website at result.wb.gov.in.

Search for the link for WB HS Semester 3 Result 2027 on the homepage. Click on the result link. Choose the Semester System option, if shown. Fill in your examination roll number and registration number in the required fields. Submit the login details. Your West Bengal HS Semester 3 Result 2027 will be displayed on the screen. View your subject-wise marks and qualifying status. Download the provisional marksheet and save it for later use. WBCHSE Semester 3 Result 2026-27: Pass Percentage and Result Statistics ALSO READ: UPPSC PCS admit card 2026 | UGC NET December 2026 Around 7.5 lakh students appeared for the WB HS Semester III examination 2026-27. The overall pass percentage for the WBCHSE third semester result stood at 92.6%. The Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 98%, while Commerce students achieved a pass percentage of 98.11%. The Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 91%. Students are recommended to keep a printed copy of their online result until they obtain the original marksheet from their respective schools.