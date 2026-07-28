Will schools remain closed today, July 28? Check latest rain holiday update

Parents and students are awaiting updates on whether schools will remain closed on Tuesday, July 28, as the monsoon continues to bring heavy rainfall to several parts of the country.

As a deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal shifts inland, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in a number of states.

Will schools remain closed today, July 28?

As of now, no state has declared July 28 to be a school holiday. District Collectors, District Magistrates, or local administrations typically decide whether to close schools after evaluating road accessibility, flooding, and weather conditions.