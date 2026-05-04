Home / Elections / Assam Elections / News / Assam election result 2026: BJP+ inching close to 100-mark, Congress trails

Assam election result 2026: BJP+ inching close to 100-mark, Congress trails

Assam election results 2026: Voting was held for all 126 constituencies across the state's 35 districts on April 9. The state registered an 85.91 percent voter turnout

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gaurav Gogoi
Assam Election Results: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is seeking another term, while the Congress-led alliance, fronted by Gaurav Gogoi, eyes a comeback in the state. (Photo: Business Standard)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 11:22 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
  Counting of votes for the 126-member Assam Assembly election began at 8 am on Monday, May 4. According to trends at 11:20 am, the BJP-led alliance was nearing the 100-seat mark, with the BJP ahead in 78 seats, while the Congress was leading in 24 seats.
The results will determine whether the BJP-led alliance secures a third consecutive term or the Congress-led opposition stages a comeback.
 
Voting was held for all 126 constituencies across the state’s 35 districts on April 9. The state registered an 85.91 percent voter turnout.
 

Main contest: NDA faces Congress-led alliance

 
The election saw a direct contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led opposition. Regional players such as the Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People's Front, and All India United Democratic Front may also influence the contest in select constituencies. 
 

What did exit polls predict?

 
Exit polls broadly pointed towards an advantage for the BJP-led alliance.
 
A poll of exit polls by Business Standard indicated:
 
  • BJP projected to win 82–92 seats
  • The Congress-led alliance (Congress+) is expected to secure 24–32 seats
  • Other parties, including the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), may win 3–6 seats
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Assam elections: Exit polls predict huge win for BJP; Cong to fall short

Campaigning for Tamil Nadu, West Bengal assembly polls Phase-I ends

Assam assembly polls record nearly 76% turnout till 3pm as voting continues

Assembly polls: Assam records 59% voter turnout by 1 pm, 49% in Keralam

Premium

Assam polls see fewer criminal cases, sharp rise in crorepati candidates

Topics :Assam assembly pollsAssamAssembly elections

First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story