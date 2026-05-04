Counting of votes for the 126-member Counting of votes for the 126-member Assam Assembly election began at 8 am on Monday, May 4. According to trends at 11:20 am, the BJP-led alliance was nearing the 100-seat mark, with the BJP ahead in 78 seats, while the Congress was leading in 24 seats.

The results will determine whether the BJP-led alliance secures a third consecutive term or the Congress-led opposition stages a comeback.

Voting was held for all 126 constituencies across the state’s 35 districts on April 9. The state registered an 85.91 percent voter turnout.

Main contest: NDA faces Congress-led alliance

ALSO READ: Assembly election results 2026 LIVE | West Bengal election results 2026 The election saw a direct contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led opposition. Regional players such as the Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People's Front, and All India United Democratic Front may also influence the contest in select constituencies.