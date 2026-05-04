Assam election results 2026: BJP takes decisive lead; Gaurav Gogoi loses

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a comfortable lead in Jalukbari, a seat he has held for several terms. At 2 pm, he was leading by a margin of over 41,000 votes against Congress candidate Bidisha Neog.
Akhil Gogoi: Facing a tight contest in Sibsagar
Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi is contesting from Sibsagar and is currently leading by a margin of around 6,000 votes against BJP’s Kushal Dowari.
Badruddin Ajmal: Holding ground in Binnakandi
AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, who is contesting from Binnakandi, was ahead by a margin of roughly 17,000 votes at 2 pm, indicating that the party continues to retain its influence on the seat.