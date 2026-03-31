Health, land & women schemes: What BJP, Congress promise in Assam polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have released their respective manifestos for the upcoming Assembly polls . Both parties have focused on welfare measures for women, healthcare expansion, land rights and support for senior citizens in Assam.

Elections for all 126 Assembly constituencies in the state will be held on April 9, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge released the party’s manifesto on March 29, promising five key guarantees if the party is voted to power. These include cash transfers for women, expanded health insurance and measures to secure land rights for indigenous communities.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled the BJP’s “Sankalp Patra” for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections . The document outlines 31 commitments covering economic growth, social welfare and governance reforms. Here's how the two manifestos compare: Focus on women’s financial support Both parties have announced schemes aimed at increasing financial support for women. The Congress party has promised an “unconditional” monthly cash transfer to women, along with financial support of ₹50,000 to help them start businesses. The amount of the monthly cash transfer is unspecified. ALSO READ: 'Secure, developed Assam': BJP releases manifesto for 2026 Assembly polls The BJP has pledged to increase monthly assistance under the Orunodoi scheme to ₹3,000 in phases and expand coverage to an additional 1.5 million households. It also promised ₹25,000 support in the second phase for existing beneficiaries and an expansion of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhijan to help create 4 million “lakhpati baideos”.

Healthcare promises Healthcare is another major focus area in both manifestos. The Congress has promised ₹25 lakh cashless health insurance coverage for every family. The BJP said it would ensure universal cashless healthcare coverage of up to ₹5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana It has proposed launching a five-year “Assam Swasthya Utkarsha Abhijan” with a ₹50,000 crore corpus to strengthen health infrastructure. The party has also promised advanced cancer treatment using proton therapy. Senior citizens’ welfare The Congress has promised a monthly pension of ₹1,250 for senior citizens if it comes to power in Assam.

The BJP said it would continue the existing pension support for the elderly. At present, under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, senior citizens aged 60-79 years receive ₹200 per month, while those aged 80 years and above get ₹500 per month. Another scheme in the state is the Swahid Kushal Konwar Sarbajanin Briddha Pension Achoni, which provides pension support to people above 60 years. When it was launched in 2018, the monthly pension under the scheme was ₹250. The BJP has also promised to set up geriatric wards and appoint specialised doctors in district hospitals to treat age-related illnesses.