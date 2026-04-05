BJP's two-pronged approach in Assam ahead of high-stakes Assembly polls

Sarma, 57, has cultivated for himself the image of the state’s favourite ‘mama’ (maternal uncle), akin to former Madhya Pradesh CM and current Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He returns from his high-energy daily campaigns with bruises and swellings on his arms, as women reach out to him to thank him for the Orunodoi scheme, launched in 2018. The BJP has promised to increase the monthly allowance under the scheme to ₹3,000 in a phased manner over the next five years and also to provide two free cooking gas cylinders each year.

While the Congress has fielded its more experienced spokespersons at press conferences and for television debates, the BJP has picked its ‘GenZ’ members, such as Priyanka Tamuli, who in her late 20s has represented the party on mainstream Hindi news channels and Doordarshan. Married to an engineer from Rajasthan, Tamuli speaks about how the BJP has brought Assam, and rest of the Northeast closer to the Indian mainland with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the seven northeastern states more than sixty times in the last dozen years. Party strategists concede that projecting Tamuli, and other younger women, is part of the BJP's sustained strategy in Assam given that women have a strong voice in households and also in the context of the Women’s Reservation Act, which the party has piloted.