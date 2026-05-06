Himanta resigns as Assam CM, oath-taking ceremony likely after May 11

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday resigned along with his cabinet colleagues, paving the way for formation of a new government led by the BJP, officials said.

The BJP-led NDA bagged 102 seats in the 126-member assembly. The elections were held in a single phase on April 9, and counting of votes took place on May 4.

"Following the formal notification of the results of #AssamElections2026 and to enable the formation of the new government, Dr @himantabiswa tendered his resignation as Chief Minister along with that of the council of Ministers to Hon'ble Governor Shri @Laxmanacharya54 today at Lok Bhawan," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

The Governor has accepted the resignation, and requested Sarma to continue as the caretaker CM till the new government assumes office, it said. Later, speaking to reporters outside the Lok Bhawan, Sarma said the oath-taking ceremony is likely to take place after May 11. "As it was a historic win, we have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grace the occasion," he said. The PMO has intimated that Modi is busy till May 11 and he will be able to visit the state after that date, Sarma said. Asked about the selection of the chief minister, he said: "The BJP has appointed two central observers. In their presence, the legislature party will nominate the leader to become the next CM. After that, NDA constituents will sit and finalise the name. So, we should wait for the process to complete." The BJP had on Tuesday appointed Union minister J P Nadda as its central observer for election of the legislative party leader in Assam, while Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was made the co-observer.