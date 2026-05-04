Assembly election results 2026 LIVE: Early trends show BJP lead in Assam, neck-and-neck in Bengal

Results for the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry will be declared on Monday, May 4, 2026. The elections across four states and one Union Territory (UT) have drawn significant attention due to their political importance and high-stakes contests.

Counting process: Key steps

Counting start time : Around 8:00 am

: Around 8:00 am Postal ballots : Counted first, before EVM votes

: Counted first, before EVM votes EVM counting : Begins shortly after in multiple rounds

: Begins shortly after in multiple rounds Trends : Expected by mid-morning

: Expected by mid-morning Final results : Likely by afternoon or evening

: Likely by afternoon or evening Where to watch: Seat-wise results on Election Commission of India website. You can also track live updates on Business Standard website

West Bengal: Most anticipated 2026 Assembly election result

One of the most closely watched battles is in West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee -led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is up against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is eyeing its first-ever victory in the state. Banerjee, who has already served three terms, is seeking a fourth consecutive term.

Polling in the state was held on April 23 and 29 April for all 294 seats, with a historic voter turnout. However, counting will take place in 293 seats, as the Election Commission (ECI) ordered a repoll in all 285 polling booths of the Falta Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas on May 21, with counting for that seat scheduled for May 24.

Exit polls suggest a close contest, with some indicating that the BJP could strengthen its presence, while the TMC may see a relatively muted performance.

Assam elections 2026: BJP eyes stronger return

The 2026 Assam Assembly elections were held on April 9 for all 126 seats, recording a high voter turnout of around 85 per cent.

The contest is primarily between the BJP-led (National Democratic Alliance) NDA, headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Congress-led alliance. Exit polls have largely projected a clean sweep for the BJP, with the ruling party expected to return stronger than in the previous election.

Tamil Nadu elections 2026: Three-way battle intensifies

Tamil Nadu witnessed a high-stakes three-cornered contest between Chief Minister MK Stalin -led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led NDA, and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Polling was held on April 23 for all 234 seats, with voter turnout exceeding 84 per cent, among the highest recorded in the state. Exit polls indicate an advantage for the DMK-led alliance, with most projections placing it ahead of the AIADMK-led front. Actor Vijay’s TVK is expected to put up a strong debut performance and emerge as a key player in Tamil Nadu’s electoral landscape.

Kerala elections 2026: Tight fight between LDF and UDF

The 2026 Kerala Assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 9 for all 140 seats, with a voter turnout of about 78 per cent.

The main contest is between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan , and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). The BJP-led NDA is also in the fray as a third front. This is a high-stakes election, with the LDF aiming for a rare third consecutive term, while the UDF is seeking a return to power after a decade. Exit polls suggest the Congress led- UDF holds an edge over the ruling LDF.

Puducherry: NDA holds slight edge

The 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections were conducted on April 9 in a single phase for all 30 seats, with a high voter turnout of nearly 89 per cent.

The election is a direct contest between the incumbent NDA, led by All India N R Congress (AINRC) and the BJP, and the INDIA bloc comprising the Congress and DMK. Exit polls indicate a slight edge for the NDA, although projections vary across agencies, pointing to a closely fought contest.