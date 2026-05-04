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Assembly election results 2026 LIVE: Early trends show BJP lead in Assam, neck-and-neck in Bengal

Assembly poll results 2026 LIVE: Counting across West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry begins; early trends will become clear in a few hours and final results are expected by evening

BS Web Team New Delhi
ECI Assembly Election Result 2026 Live
Voters show their identity cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes | (Representative Photo: PTI)

4 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:40 AM IST
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9:40 AM

West Bengal Assembly poll results LIVE: BJP surpasses TMC in early trends, leads at 129; TMC at 110

Read more here: West Bengal election results 2026: Counting begins as TMC, BJP face off

9:37 AM

Assembly poll results 2026 LIVE: EC says no to 'victory rallies' in West Bengal after results

No rallies celebrating the victory of candidates will be allowed anywhere in West Bengal on Monday, a senior official from the Chief Electoral Officer’s office said.
 
Special observer Subrata Gupta told reporters that celebrations after the announcement of results would not be permitted across the state.
 
He added that the poll panel was examining complaints that polling agents from different parties were unable to reach counting centres, and said the issue would be resolved soon.

9:28 AM

Tamil Nadu Assembly poll results 2026 LIVE: TV reports show Vijay's TVK leading at 81 seats, DMK+ at 58


Read Details here: Tamil Nadu poll results: Stalin eyes return as Vijay tests debut strength

9:15 AM

Assembly poll results 2026 LIVE: Early ECI numbers show BJP leading in Assam, Congress leads Kerala

Early official trends from the Election Commission show the Bharatiya Janata Party leading in 7 seats in Assam, with the Indian National Congress ahead in 2.
 
In Kerala, the Congress is leading in 10 seats, followed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 5, CPI in 2, RSP in 2, and IUML in 1.
 
In Puducherry, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is leading in 1 seat.
 
In Tamil Nadu, TVK is ahead in 2 seats, while CPI is leading in 1.
 
In West Bengal, the BJP is leading in 1 seat so far.

9:09 AM

Tamil Nadu Assembly poll result 2026 LIVE: TVK rises as key rival to DMK, AIADMK+ slips to third

Early trends from television reports suggest actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK is emerging as the principal challenger to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu.

According to India Today, of the 157 seats showing initial trends, the DMK-led alliance was ahead in 73 seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance had 33 and TVK was leading in 51, signalling a strong showing by the new entrant.

9:07 AM

West Bengal Assembly poll results 2026 LIVE: TV reports show Adhikari leading Mamata in Bhabanipur seat

Early trends from television channels on Monday indicated that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was leading in the high-profile Bhabanipur Assembly constituency as counting got underway.
 
Official figures from the Election Commission were yet to be released, with counting of postal ballots currently in progress and Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting to follow.
 
According to initial trends aired by India Today, Suvendu Adhikari was ahead of his rival, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress.
 
Bhabanipur is considered a prestige contest and has traditionally been a stronghold of the TMC.

8:47 AM

Maharashtra Assembly bypolls results: Counting of votes underway for Baramati and Rahuri seats

8:35 AM

West Bengal Assembly poll results LIVE: BJP state chief expresses confidence of landslide victory

West Bengal's BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya on Monday expressed confidence of a landslide victory as counting of votes for the Assembly elections got underway.
 
Counting began at 8 am for 293 seats, with the ruling Trinamool Congress seeking a fourth consecutive term and the Bharatiya Janata Party aiming to form its first government in the state.
 
Speaking outside a counting centre in Kolkata, Bhattacharya claimed that voters had rejected the TMC government and said the results would reflect a decisive mandate against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

8:18 AM

Assembly poll results 2026 LIVE: Counting of postal ballots begins; EVMs to be opened around 8:30 am

7:53 AM

West Bengal Assembly poll results LIVE: No ‘sensitive’ centres, high security in place, says CEO

7:48 AM

Assembly poll results 2026 LIVE: Strong rooms opened in most places as counting of votes to begin soon

7:41 AM

Tamil Nadu Assembly poll result 2026 LIVE: Tight security deployed at counting centres

7:25 AM

West Bengal Assembly results LIVE: Mamata urges TMC workers to ‘stay vigilant’, flags strong room concerns

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee claimed she had received reports from several districts — including Hooghly, Nadia, Burdwan and parts of Kolkata — about phased power cuts and disruptions in CCTV surveillance near strong rooms.
 
She said incidents had been flagged from areas such as Serampore, Krishnanagar, Ausgram and Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra, alleging that electricity supply was being cut in phases, CCTV cameras were being switched off, and vehicles were moving in and out of strong room locations.
 
Banerjee urged party workers to remain alert, guard strong rooms through the night and report any suspicious activity immediately, including filing complaints and seeking CCTV footage.

7:04 AM

Assembly poll results 2026 LIVE: Security beefed up in Kolkata ahead of counting of the votes.


6:58 AM

Assembly poll results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting to begin at 8 am, early trends to come soon after

Counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry will begin at 8 am on counting day.
 
The process will start with the counting of postal ballots at 8:00 am, followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes from 8:30 am.
 
Round-wise results will be released in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission’s official website.

Results for the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry will be declared on Monday, May 4, 2026. The elections across four states and one Union Territory (UT) have drawn significant attention due to their political importance and high-stakes contests.

Counting process: Key steps

 
  • Counting start time: Around 8:00 am
  • Postal ballots: Counted first, before EVM votes
  • EVM counting: Begins shortly after in multiple rounds
  • Trends: Expected by mid-morning
  • Final results: Likely by afternoon or evening
  • Where to watch: Seat-wise results on Election Commission of India website. You can also track live updates on Business Standard website

West Bengal: Most anticipated 2026 Assembly election result

One of the most closely watched battles is in West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is up against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is eyeing its first-ever victory in the state. Banerjee, who has already served three terms, is seeking a fourth consecutive term. 
Polling in the state was held on April 23 and 29 April for all 294 seats, with a historic voter turnout. However, counting will take place in 293 seats, as the Election Commission (ECI) ordered a repoll in all 285 polling booths of the Falta Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas on May 21, with counting for that seat scheduled for May 24. 
Exit polls suggest a close contest, with some indicating that the BJP could strengthen its presence, while the TMC may see a relatively muted performance.

Assam elections 2026: BJP eyes stronger return

The 2026 Assam Assembly elections were held on April 9 for all 126 seats, recording a high voter turnout of around 85 per cent. 
The contest is primarily between the BJP-led (National Democratic Alliance) NDA, headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Congress-led alliance. Exit polls have largely projected a clean sweep for the BJP, with the ruling party expected to return stronger than in the previous election.

Tamil Nadu elections 2026: Three-way battle intensifies

Tamil Nadu witnessed a high-stakes three-cornered contest between Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led NDA, and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). 
Polling was held on April 23 for all 234 seats, with voter turnout exceeding 84 per cent, among the highest recorded in the state. Exit polls indicate an advantage for the DMK-led alliance, with most projections placing it ahead of the AIADMK-led front. Actor Vijay’s TVK is expected to put up a strong debut performance and emerge as a key player in Tamil Nadu’s electoral landscape.

Kerala elections 2026: Tight fight between LDF and UDF

The 2026 Kerala Assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 9 for all 140 seats, with a voter turnout of about 78 per cent. 
The main contest is between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). The BJP-led NDA is also in the fray as a third front. This is a high-stakes election, with the LDF aiming for a rare third consecutive term, while the UDF is seeking a return to power after a decade. Exit polls suggest the Congress led- UDF holds an edge over the ruling LDF.

Puducherry: NDA holds slight edge

 
The 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections were conducted on April 9 in a single phase for all 30 seats, with a high voter turnout of nearly 89 per cent. 
The election is a direct contest between the incumbent NDA, led by All India N R Congress (AINRC) and the BJP, and the INDIA bloc comprising the Congress and DMK. Exit polls indicate a slight edge for the NDA, although projections vary across agencies, pointing to a closely fought contest.

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Topics :Assembly electionsAssam assembly pollsTamil Nadu electionsWest Bengal Assembly pollsKerala ElectionsPuducherry Assembly PollsAssembly Election

First Published: May 04 2026 | 7:01 AM IST

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