Polling for the elections was conducted in April. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry voted on April 9, while Tamil Nadu went to polls on April 23. West Bengal voting was held in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

While vote counting across the state is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commissoin of India (ECI) has directed fresh polling in all 285 booths of West Bengal’s Falta constituency on May 21 after reports of disruption. Counting for this seat will be held separately on May 24.

When will counting of votes for Assembly Elections 2026 begin?

Counting of votes will start simultaneously across all constituencies at 8 am on May 4. The process will be carried out in a structured and closely monitored manner at designated counting centres across all five states and Puducherry.